Hyundai teases new Tucson SUV ahead of launch

All News 09:52 September 03, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Tucson sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch this month.

The fourth-generation Tucson SUV comes five years after Hyundai introduced the third-generation model in 2015, the company said in a statement.

The new SUV adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

Hyundai has applied the new design concept to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

Prices and other details about the new Tucson will be released later, the statement said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the new Tucson SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


