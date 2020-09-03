State Department says Biegun, new Vice FM Choi discuss 'enduring' strength of alliance
WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his new South Korean counterpart had discussed the alliance, which it called the "linchpin" of peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.
Biegun and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held phone talks Wednesday (Korea time) for the first time since Choi, formerly presidential secretary for peace planning, took office on Aug. 18.
"Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Choi discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance, which remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said in a press release. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
At the phone talks, Biegun congratulated Choi on his recent appointment and invited him to visit Washington at his earliest convenience, the department said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast