S. Korea to set up 20 tln won fund for New Deal projects
SEJONG, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will set up a fund worth 20 trillion won (US$16.8 billion) over the next five years to promote the Korean New Deal projects that will create millions of jobs and revive the virus-ravaged economy, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
The fund will consist of 3 trillion won in government investment, 4 trillion won in investment from state-run financial institutions and 13 trillion won from private financial firms and the public, Hong told a meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in.
The fund is expected to help channel excess liquidity into the real economy, Hong said.
To help people invest their money in the fund, the government will offer tax benefits, Hong said.
In July, South Korea said it will invest 160 trillion won by 2025 under the bold stimulus package that will create 1.9 million jobs and kick-start the coronavirus-hit economy.
Unlike conventional infrastructure projects, the deal features 28 projects that will transform the nation's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an eco-friendly one and increase state investment in artificial intelligence and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication services.
The projects are aimed at laying the groundwork for economic growth in the long term while cushioning the economic blow from the pandemic and hastening a recovery.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast