Doosan Infracore bags order for 10 50-ton excavators

All News 10:41 September 03, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Thursday it has signed a deal with a Saudi Arabian builder to provide 10 50-ton excavators.

The excavators will be used in a large-scale construction project under way in Riyadh, the capital of the Middle East country, Doosan Infracore said.

The unidentified builder also bought 10 dump trucks from Doosan Infracore early this year.

Doosan Infracore said it has taken up a 10 percent market share in the Middle East.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. shows its 50-ton excavator named the DX520LCA. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Doosan Infracore, a subsidiary of the cash-squeezed Doosan Heavy Industries Co., has reportedly been put up for sale to secure cash by its parent company.

The sale of Doosan Infracore has yet to be confirmed by Doosan Heavy Industries.

