Samsung unveils 5G-supporting flexible laptop
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its 5G-supporting flexible laptop as the South Korean tech giant tries to increase sales of computing products amid the pandemic.
The Galaxy Book Flex 5G is Samsung's first 5G-equipped laptop boasting enhanced connectivity and performance. Samsung said it will reveal the launch date and its price once they are confirmed.
The 2-in-1 product, which can easily convert from laptop to tablet with just a turn of a screen, is powered by Intel Corp's latest processor, the 11th Gen Intel Core, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics, to deliver a speedy and seamless user experience, according to Samsung.
The laptop is also equipped with a 13-megapixel world-facing camera for the first time among Samsung's lineup. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also has a 720p front-facing camera.
The laptop, which weights 1.26 kilograms, comes with a high capacity 69.7 Wh battery. It offers 16 GB memory and 512 GB storage.
The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also comes with the S Pen stylus and enhanced features that allow users to interact with their other Galaxy devices.
Samsung hopes its latest laptop can post brisk sales, as the pandemic has spurred working from home and remote education.
According to market researcher International Data Corp., the global personal computing devices market, which includes PCs and tablets, is expected to grow 3.3 percent on-year this year, with shipment volumes reaching 425.7 million units.
