HMM signs deal to set up JV with Singapore port operator
All News 11:30 September 03, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co., South Korea's biggest shipping company by sales, said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Singapore port operator PSA International to set up a joint venture.
HMM said it will have a 42 percent stake in the HMM-PSA Singapore Terminal while the rest will be held by PSA International.
The deal will pave the way for HMM to secure its terminal in Singapore, the world's busiest container transshipment hub.
Currently, HMM has seven terminals -- one in South Korea and two each in the United States, Europe and Taiwan.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast