Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low; cluster infections still concern
SEOUL -- The number of additional new coronavirus cases fell to below 200 for the first time in more than two weeks on Thursday, but cluster infections continued to pop up across the country and critically ill patients are on the rise.
The country reported 195 new COVID-19 cases, including 188 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,644, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Thursday's daily tally marks the smallest since 197 on Aug. 17.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on U.S. rally, vaccine hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended gains late Thursday morning as investor sentiment was spurred by an overnight Wall Street rally and vaccine hopes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 33.45 points, or 1.41 percent, to 2,397.82 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in eastern regions of N. Korea
SEOUL -- Typhoon Maysak dumped torrential rains in eastern parts of North Korea on Thursday, causing heavy flooding in the coastal city of Wonsan and other damage, state media reported.
The Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station has been running breaking news in real time and updates on the ninth tropical storm of the season, nearly every hour since 6 p.m. Wednesday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up 20 tln won fund for New Deal projects
SEJONG -- South Korea will set up a fund worth 20 trillion won (US$16.8 billion) over the next five years to promote the Korean New Deal projects that will create millions of jobs and revive the virus-ravaged economy, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
The fund will consist of 3 trillion won in government investment, 4 trillion won in investment from state-run financial institutions and 13 trillion won from private financial firms and the public, Hong told a meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in.
----------------
(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin earns 3rd win of season after gutsy outing
SEOUL -- Toronto Blue Jays' starter Ryu Hyun-jin has survived a series of gaffes by his teammates to collect his third victory of the season.
Ryu held the Miami Marlins to a run on five hits over six gutsy innings at Marlins Park in Miami on Wednesday (local time). He struck out eight to tie his season high and walked two batters, while making a new season-high 99 pitches.
----------------
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
SEOUL -- Typhoon Maysak, the season's ninth typhoon, stormed through South Korea on Thursday, killing one and disrupting flights and traffic across the country.
The tropical storm was traveling northeast after arriving at the East Sea on 6:30 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 140 kph.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea moving to boost missile capabilities: U.S. defense official
WASHINGTON -- North Korea is continuing to build its long-range missile capabilities, possibly including a submarine-launched ballistic missile, a ranking U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
"We don't know what the risk is because we know that North Korea is trying to increase the size of its ICBM capabilities, maybe even move to a submarine launched ballistic missile, but we don't know the extent of that," said Rob Soofer, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.
(END)
