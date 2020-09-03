Vaxcell-Bio to debut on stock market this month
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cancer immunotherapy drug company Vaxcell-Bio Therapeutics Co. said Thursday it will list its shares on the local stock market later this month.
Vaxcell-Bio plans to issue 985,160 new common shares at a price range of between 30,000 (US$25.30) and 35,000 won in the planned initial public offering (IPO).
The company said its shares are scheduled to debut on the country's tech-heavy secondary KOSDAQ market on Sept. 22.
Vaxcell-Bio said it hopes to raise up to 34.5 billion won through the share sale managed by Hana Financial Investment Co.
The offering price will be finalized after a two-day demand forecast from Thursday, and a public subscription will be held on Sept. 10-11.
Founded in 2010, Vaxcell-Bio said the proceeds from the share sale will be used to advance the establishment of a production line for cancer treatments using immunotherapy.
Based in Hwasun, about 280 kilometers south of Seoul, the company also said it is now developing a cancer immunotherapy platform capitalizing on natural killer cells and dendritic cells.
(END)
