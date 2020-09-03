Main opposition official at National Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- An official of the main opposition party's secretariat tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, raising the alert over additional infections at the National Assembly.
The People Power Party official whose office is at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, is a Seoul resident in her 30s. Health authorities plan to screen other employees at the office.
The party has canceled an internal event that was scheduled for 2 p.m.
The case comes just days after the National Assembly resumed operations after coming to a temporary halt in late August due to the new coronavirus.
The parliament's main buildings had been closed for disinfection after a photojournalist posted at the National Assembly tested positive in the first COVID-19 case reported from inside parliament.
