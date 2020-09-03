Moon meets ruling party leader over lunch
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday had his first luncheon meeting with Lee Nak-yon, a former prime minister, since Lee became the head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The two had lunch together at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the presidential compound in Seoul, right after attending the first session on strategies to implement the Korean version of the New Deal.
Lee said that as the DP's leader, he would concentrate all efforts on overcoming the national crisis and seek politics of "principled cooperation" with opposition parties, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said. Lee was apparently referring to the spread of COVID-19 and its economic fallout.
Moon, in response, was quoted as telling Lee that, "Feel free to talk with me anytime. You can make a call to me even on weekends."
Lee served as the first prime minister under the Moon administration for two years and seven months until January.
Moon and Lee used to have a weekly luncheon meeting at Cheong Wa Dae during Lee's service as prime minister.
Lee was elected the DP's chief last weekend.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
2
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1