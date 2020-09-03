KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 92,000 DN 1,800
KiaMtr 42,700 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,350 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 DN 950
Youngpoong 488,500 DN 4,000
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,000 UP 2,650
Kogas 24,150 UP 50
Hanwha 29,500 UP 1,650
DB HiTek 35,850 UP 700
SK hynix 78,700 UP 3,200
Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 1,000
CJ 82,400 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 39,000 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 300
Netmarble 194,500 UP 21,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,990 UP 80
Daesang 27,800 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,100 DN 30
LGInt 15,550 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,240 DN 80
SBC 10,200 UP 50
KISWire 14,150 DN 50
LotteFood 308,500 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,250 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 180,500 DN 1,000
KCC 146,500 UP 2,500
ORION Holdings 12,900 DN 200
AmoreG 52,100 0
HyundaiMtr 176,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 37,550 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,400 UP 200
TaekwangInd 674,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,990 DN 100
KAL 18,500 UP 150
LG Corp. 83,000 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15800 DN100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 30,000 DN 200
HITEJINRO 38,100 DN 100
