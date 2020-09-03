DaelimInd 92,000 DN 1,800

KiaMtr 42,700 UP 500

HyundaiEng&Const 32,350 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 DN 950

Youngpoong 488,500 DN 4,000

SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,000 UP 2,650

Kogas 24,150 UP 50

Hanwha 29,500 UP 1,650

DB HiTek 35,850 UP 700

SK hynix 78,700 UP 3,200

Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 1,000

CJ 82,400 DN 1,100

JWPHARMA 39,000 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 300

Netmarble 194,500 UP 21,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 9,990 UP 80

Daesang 27,800 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,100 DN 30

LGInt 15,550 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 6,240 DN 80

SBC 10,200 UP 50

KISWire 14,150 DN 50

LotteFood 308,500 DN 4,000

NEXENTIRE 5,250 UP 80

CHONGKUNDANG 180,500 DN 1,000

KCC 146,500 UP 2,500

ORION Holdings 12,900 DN 200

AmoreG 52,100 0

HyundaiMtr 176,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 37,550 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,400 UP 200

TaekwangInd 674,000 UP 10,000

SsangyongCement 5,990 DN 100

KAL 18,500 UP 150

LG Corp. 83,000 DN 300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15800 DN100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 30,000 DN 200

HITEJINRO 38,100 DN 100

(MORE)