KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 66,900 UP 200
DOOSAN 46,250 UP 750
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 0
Hyosung 68,000 UP 300
LOTTE 30,400 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 89,700 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 16,800 UP 250
L&L 11,100 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,000 UP 2,850
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,450 DN 350
Shinsegae 213,500 0
Nongshim 354,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 28,900 UP 150
FOOSUNG 10,750 UP 860
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,700 UP 6,150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,410 UP 30
POSCO 189,000 UP 1,000
Binggrae 58,900 DN 400
SPC SAMLIP 62,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,200 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,845 DN 130
LotteChilsung 95,400 UP 1,200
DB INSURANCE 44,400 DN 1,050
SamsungElec 56,400 UP 2,000
NHIS 9,440 DN 10
GCH Corp 26,750 DN 200
GS Retail 32,850 DN 350
SK Discovery 76,600 0
LS 49,950 UP 3,450
GC Corp 256,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 25,200 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,500 UP 500
KPIC 119,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,720 DN 50
SKC 91,400 DN 200
Ottogi 592,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 87,900 0
F&F 98,000 DN 1,200
