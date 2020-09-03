KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,270 DN 20
HtlShilla 75,300 DN 500
Hanmi Science 60,000 0
SamsungElecMech 130,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 98,900 UP 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,600 DN 200
OCI 65,900 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 59,200 UP 2,600
KorZinc 402,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,270 UP 10
SYC 66,300 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,900 0
IS DONGSEO 45,750 DN 400
S-Oil 57,400 UP 100
LG Innotek 163,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 UP 3,000
HMM 6,330 UP 160
HYUNDAI WIA 41,950 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 98,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 233,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,250 UP 2,450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 DN 100
S-1 87,900 DN 300
Hanchem 158,000 UP 500
DWS 22,400 0
UNID 47,350 DN 200
KEPCO 21,050 DN 100
SamsungSecu 32,250 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 150
SKTelecom 241,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 54,700 UP 100
HyundaiElev 41,400 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,950 0
Hanon Systems 12,700 DN 450
SK 216,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,000 UP 45
GKL 12,250 0
Handsome 32,150 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 4,400 DN 65
