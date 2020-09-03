Go to Contents Go to Navigation

September 03, 2020

COWAY 81,000 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 200
IBK 8,290 UP 70
NamhaeChem 8,240 DN 60
DONGSUH 25,500 UP 300
BGF 4,150 DN 15
SamsungEng 11,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,435 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 18,750 DN 250
KT 23,800 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,300 UP 200
KT&G 83,600 DN 1,100
DHICO 16,300 DN 450
LG Display 14,850 DN 50
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 250
NAVER 339,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 410,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 835,000 DN 15,000
DSME 22,700 UP 50
DSINFRA 8,010 UP 80
DWEC 3,005 UP 5
Donga ST 96,200 UP 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 401,500 0
DongwonF&B 178,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 28,050 DN 150
LGH&H 1,483,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 768,000 UP 26,000
KEPCO E&C 16,250 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 85,700 DN 800
Celltrion 299,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 18,550 UP 850
