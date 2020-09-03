COWAY 81,000 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 200

IBK 8,290 UP 70

NamhaeChem 8,240 DN 60

DONGSUH 25,500 UP 300

BGF 4,150 DN 15

SamsungEng 11,550 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 3,435 DN 30

SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 18,750 DN 250

KT 23,800 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142500 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

LG Uplus 12,000 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,300 UP 200

KT&G 83,600 DN 1,100

DHICO 16,300 DN 450

LG Display 14,850 DN 50

Kangwonland 21,100 DN 250

NAVER 339,000 UP 6,500

Kakao 410,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 835,000 DN 15,000

DSME 22,700 UP 50

DSINFRA 8,010 UP 80

DWEC 3,005 UP 5

Donga ST 96,200 UP 2,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 401,500 0

DongwonF&B 178,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 28,050 DN 150

LGH&H 1,483,000 DN 16,000

LGCHEM 768,000 UP 26,000

KEPCO E&C 16,250 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 0

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 85,700 DN 800

Celltrion 299,500 DN 1,000

Huchems 18,550 UP 850

(MORE)