KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 0
KIH 68,700 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 30,400 DN 200
GS 33,500 DN 150
CJ CGV 23,900 UP 150
LIG Nex1 32,050 UP 100
Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 2,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,050 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,585 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 UP 500
LF 13,850 UP 450
SK Innovation 151,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 23,400 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 37,400 DN 300
Hansae 16,950 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 58,800 UP 300
Youngone Corp 30,450 DN 600
KOLON IND 33,300 DN 100
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,200 0
emart 125,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY303 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 DN 50
HANJINKAL 76,700 DN 600
DoubleUGames 76,200 UP 400
CUCKOO 92,500 DN 400
COSMAX 104,500 DN 2,500
MANDO 31,400 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 779,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 54,400 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 27,600 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 UP 250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229500 UP1000
ORION 137,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 123,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 414,500 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 24,700 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 8,590 DN 30
