7 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seven U.S. service members tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrivals in South Korea last month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Three of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Aug. 17, 19 and 28, and the remainder arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from their home country on Aug. 15, 17, 28 and 29, according to the USFK.
Three individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the four others tested positive on the second test required to exit mandatory quarantine, USFK noted.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 175. Of them, 151 individuals were confirmed upon their arrivals here.
USFK said it has not had an internal positive case since mid-April.
Starting on Aug. 30, all American soldiers, families and other related civilians are required to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea in accordance with the U.S. Army's guidance.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
