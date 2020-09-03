S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 3, 2020
All News 16:30 September 03, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.721 0.720 +0.1
3-year TB 0.919 0.923 -0.4
10-year TB 1.524 1.539 -1.5
2-year MSB 0.844 0.845 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.261 2.261 0.0
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
