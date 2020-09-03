Samsung aims to become lifestyle brand with customizable products: exec
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is seeking ways to cope with changes sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, its home appliance business chief said Thursday, as the company aims to become a lifestyle brand with customizable products.
Lee Jae-seung, who heads digital appliances at Samsung, said the South Korean tech giant is "recalibrating" its strategy in the era of the pandemic as people reorient their lifestyle to stay healthy and productive.
"The pandemic has resulted in all of us re-assessing the spaces in which we live, along with the ways we operate and prioritize things in our daily routines," Lee said in an editorial on Samsung's website.
"Such changes of mindset and habits are in line with the vision Samsung Electronics has for its digital appliances division, one of moving beyond simply manufacturing appliances and towards becoming a truly consumer-centric lifestyle brand."
Lee said home has become more important than ever as people practice social distancing and that home appliances need to reflect the changes.
"The boundary between places of work and places of relaxation has shifted, and people are increasingly repurposing their space to serve as multi-function spots," he said. "Naturally, we felt that it was time for appliances to evolve in the same way, too."
Lee's comments hint that Samsung will release more products under its Project Prism, which reflects consumers' lifestyles and allows them to personalize the materials, colors, shapes and designs of the products.
So far, the company has introduced refrigerators and laundry appliances under the Project Prism.
As the pandemic has raised health issues, Lee said Samsung is "looking closely at its entire existing portfolio through the lens of hygiene."
Lee revealed that Samsung's global air purifier sales surged by 410 percent in the January-July period this year compared to the same timeframe last year.
Lee said Samsung's home appliances are being upgraded with its latest Internet of Things (IoT) and AI technologies to deliver better user experiences amid the pandemic.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low; cluster infections still concern
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low; cluster infections still concern