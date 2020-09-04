Korean-language dailies

-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul to create 20 tln-won New Deal fund for ordinary people to invest in relevant infrastructure projects (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to create 20 tln-won New Deal fund (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Asiana deal set to collapse on differences over acquisition terms (Korea Economic Daily)

