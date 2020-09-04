Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Kookmin Daily)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul to create 20 tln-won New Deal fund for ordinary people to invest in relevant infrastructure projects (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Segye Times)
-- Seoul to create 20 tln-won New Deal fund for ordinary people to invest in infrastructure projects (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Hankyoreh)
-- Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to create 20 tln-won New Deal fund (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Asiana deal set to collapse on differences over acquisition terms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't sets hopes high on New Deal investments (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Maysak leaves 1 dead; stronger storm brewing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to create $17 billion New Deal Fund (Korea Times)
