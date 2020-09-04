Ruling party reaches agreement with medical doctors to end strike
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) reached an agreement with an association of medical doctors Friday to end a weekslong strike by trainee doctors.
After the two sides reached the accord overnight, Rep. Han Jeoung-ae, the policy committee chief of the DP, and Choi Dae-zip, the head of the Korean Medical Association, will meet later in the morning to formally sign the five-point agreement, a ruling party official said.
Currently, the ruling party, health ministry officials and the medical side are in the process of fine-tuning the details of the pact, according to officials.
The agreement is expected to bring to an end a large-scale medical walkout that was staged for two weeks in protest against the government's medical reform plan that includes increasing medical school admission quotas and establishing a new public medical school.
The two-week strike has disrupted medical services at general hospitals and other medical centers as the government has struggled to contain the rapid spread of the new coronavirus here.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
-
3
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low; cluster infections still concern
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to decide whether to extend stricter antivirus curbs this weekend