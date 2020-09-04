U.N. special rapporteur calls for N. Korea's release of political prisoners
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation has renewed calls for North Korea to release political prisoners, saying that Pyongyang should "follow suit" after Venezuela recently let such people free.
Tomas Ojea Quintana made the appeal in a tweet following Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's decision earlier this week to pardon over 100 political prisoners and activists who had been exiled or imprisoned.
"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea should follow suit. Once again, I urge the Government to release political prisoners, specially older, ill and undernourished, persons with disabilities, children, pregnant and lactating mothers and nursing parents," he said, using the North's official name.
North Korea has long been labeled one of the worst human rights violators as it does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and keeps tight control over outside information.
The North, however, has bristled at such criticism, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to topple its regime.
According to a report released by Amnesty International in January, the North is presumed to be running four political prisons where torture and various serious human rights violations are being committed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to decide whether to extend stricter antivirus curbs this weekend
-
4
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low; cluster infections still concern