Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0

Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Cloudy 0

