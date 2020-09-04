Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 September 04, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0
Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0
Busan 29/21 Cloudy 0
(END)
