(LEAD) Russian energy company Rosneft denies supplying oil products to N. Korea
(ATTN: CORRECTS lead, info in paras 2-4)
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Rosneft, a Russian energy company, has denied supplying oil products to North Korea.
"Rosneft does not supply North Korea and does not conduct any commercial activity in that country," the company said in a statement. "As a public company and one of the leaders in the global energy industry, Rosneft operates in strict compliance with Russian and international law, corporate standards, and in the interests of its shareholders."
The company also said that a media report about its exports "is not factual and aims to harm the industry market competition."
"Publishing information about Rosneft's involvement in supplies of oil products to North Korea is a provocation. The company will apply to the court for the protection of its rights and business reputation," it said.
