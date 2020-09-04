S. Korea's R&D budget spending to rise 12.3 pct next year

To help boost the materials, components and equipment sectors, the government will provide 2.2 trillion won to better respond to shifts in the global value chain caused by the pandemic and trade disputes. Seoul said it wants to spend 2.3 trillion won on bio-health, future mobility and system chips, which can all enhance the country's competitiveness in critical sectors, while 7.3 trillion won is to be provided for basic R&D and 300 billion won for promising scientists, to help the country stay abreast of the latest advances in science and technology.