S. Korea's ice cream exports rise 11 pct this year

September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Koran exports of ice cream swelled more than 11 percent in the first eight months of the year despite a slump in the country's overall overseas shipments, official data showed Friday.

Overseas shipments of South Korean ice-cream products came to US$47 million in the January-August period, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Given the current trend, full-year ice cream exports are widely expected to set a new record in 2020. Last year, ice cream exports came to $54.2 million.

The United States was the largest export destination for South Korean ice cream with $12.96 million, up 27.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

China came next with $6.93 million, followed by Canada with $4.81 million, Vietnam with $3.55 million and the Philippines with $3.28 million.

In the eight-month period, South Korea's ice cream imports stood at $28.37 million, with France being the largest exporter at $11.66 million, according to the data.

