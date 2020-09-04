S. Korea's ice cream exports rise 11 pct this year
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Koran exports of ice cream swelled more than 11 percent in the first eight months of the year despite a slump in the country's overall overseas shipments, official data showed Friday.
Overseas shipments of South Korean ice-cream products came to US$47 million in the January-August period, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Given the current trend, full-year ice cream exports are widely expected to set a new record in 2020. Last year, ice cream exports came to $54.2 million.
The United States was the largest export destination for South Korean ice cream with $12.96 million, up 27.9 percent from the same period a year ago.
China came next with $6.93 million, followed by Canada with $4.81 million, Vietnam with $3.55 million and the Philippines with $3.28 million.
In the eight-month period, South Korea's ice cream imports stood at $28.37 million, with France being the largest exporter at $11.66 million, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to decide whether to extend stricter antivirus curbs this weekend
-
4
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low, cluster infections still a concern