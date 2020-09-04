Mercedes-Benz appoints new chief for S. Korea operations
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd. said Friday that Thomas Klein in charge of Mercedes-Benz Middle East will head South Korean operations starting next year.
In May, Mercedes-Benz appointed Bjorn Hauber in charge of the German carmaker's Sweden and Denmark operations as president and CEO of Korean operations, but his appointment was canceled due to personal reasons.
Kim Jee-seop, vice president of the customer service department at Mercedes-Benz Korea, has served as interim head of the company since July, when former Mercedes-Benz Korea President and CEO Dimitris Psillakis left Korea, the company said in a statement.
Kim will continue his role until December, and Psillakis began his new position as head of Mercedes-Benz Canada from September, a company spokesman said.
"I will work towards further enhancing the Korean customers' satisfaction for the Mercedes-Benz brand through new and exciting brand experiences amid the global automotive industry's transformation," Klein said in the statement.
In the January-August period, Mercedes-Benz Korea sold 47,613 vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy despite the coronavirus outbreak, up 0.9 percent from 47,201 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.
German brands, including Audi-Volkswagen and BMW, sold a combined 113,799 autos in the first eight months, up 39 percent from 82,066 units a year ago, it said.
When it comes to market share, they accounted for 67 percent of the Korean imported passenger vehicle market during the eight-month period, which means 7 out of 10 imported cars sold here were from Germany.

(END)
