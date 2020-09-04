The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:10 September 04, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.58 0.58
3-M 0.62 0.62
6-M 0.72 0.72
12-M 0.89 0.88
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
Most Saved
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak rips through S. Korea, killing 1
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to decide whether to extend stricter antivirus curbs this weekend
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip to more than 2-week low, cluster infections still a concern
-
5
(3rd LD) Another typhoon forecast to hit S. Korea after Maysak rips through, killing 2