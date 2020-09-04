Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ruling party leader resumes public activities after testing negative for COVID-19

All News 12:54 September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party leader, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, resumed his public appearances Friday after testing negative for the new coronavirus.

"From today, I resume public activities. ... But I will refrain more from contact with other people," he said in a Facebook posting, following the negative test result.

Lee was tested for the virus Thursday after a secretary of Rep. Lee Jong-bae, the chief of the main opposition People Power Party's policy committee, tested positive earlier in the day. The lawmakers attended a meeting last Tuesday and bumped elbows in greeting. Since then, the DP leader had been staying at home.

The PPP lawmaker was also tested for the virus, and the result was negative.

The ruling party chief's virus test came only three days after he ended a mandatory two-week self-quarantine due to indirect contact with another COVID-19 patient during his previous radio appearance.

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon speaks after the party signs an agreement with the head of the Korean Medical Association on Sept. 4, 2020, at the party's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

In light of the latest infection case, the National Assembly was closed from Thursday afternoon to Friday for disinfection and epidemiological investigations. It is less than one week after the assembly reopened last Sunday following a three-day closure due to another COVID-19 case inside parliament.

