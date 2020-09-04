Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. flies spy aircraft over S. Korea ahead of N. Korea's founding anniversary

All News 12:25 September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. surveillance aircraft has flown over South Korea earlier this week, an aviation tracker said Friday, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea.

The U.S. Air Force's E-8C, or JSTARS, was spotted in the skies over the central part of South Korea and the metropolitan area the previous day, No Callsign tweeted.

The flight came days before the North's founding anniversary of the communist government, which falls on Sept. 9.

As a platform for airborne command and control, surveillance and reconnaissance, the E-8C is known to be capable of closely monitoring North Korea's troops and equipment movements, including missiles and artillery guns.

This image captured from the U.S. Air Force's website shows a USAF E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

