Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Sept. 1 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for third time, citing 'serious risk'

2 -- N.K. leader sends congratulatory message for Vietnam's state founding anniv.

-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on stalled N.K. dialogue

-- Senior U.S. diplomat Stilwell urges N. Korea to return to dialogue

3 -- Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in eastern regions of N. Korea
