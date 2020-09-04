Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 September 04, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 1 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for third time, citing 'serious risk'
2 -- N.K. leader sends congratulatory message for Vietnam's state founding anniv.
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on stalled N.K. dialogue
-- Senior U.S. diplomat Stilwell urges N. Korea to return to dialogue
3 -- Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in eastern regions of N. Korea
(END)
