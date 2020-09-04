Go to Contents Go to Navigation

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young decides not to defend LPGA major title in California

All News 14:09 September 04, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Ko Jin-young, the world No. 1 in women's golf from South Korea, has decided not to defend an LPGA major championship in California this month.

SEMA Sports Marketing, Ko's Seoul-based agency, announced Friday that Ko will not compete at the ANA Inspiration, which opens Sept. 10 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

In this file photo from June 18, 2020, Ko Jin-young of South Korea watches her tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Kia Motors Korea Women's Open Golf Championship at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The tournament is usually held in late March or early April but has been pushed back this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

Ko hasn't played in any LPGA tournament this year. The 2020 season began in January with a couple of tournaments in Florida, and it came to a halt after two more events in Australia because of the virus. Ko had planned to make her season debut during the Asian Swing, which would have begun in late February in Thailand but decided to stay in South Korea until the situation abated. She has appeared in three South Korean tour events.

In this file photo from July 31, 2020, Ko Jin-young of South Korea hits her second shot at the ninth hole during the second round of the Jeju Samdasoo Masters at Saint Four Golf & Resort in Jeju, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

Among other South Korean players, 2017 ANA Inspiration champion Ryu So-yeon, 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year Lee Jeong-eun and world No. 10 Kim Hyo-joo are also skipping this year's ANA Inspiration.

Only a few South Korean stars have rejoined the LPGA Tour, a contingent that includes Hall of Famer Park In-bee and 10-time tour winner Kim Sei-young.

Park Sung-hyun, who has fallen from No. 2 to No. 4 during her extended hiatus, will make her 2020 season debut at ANA Inspiration. She's scheduled to leave South Korea on Sunday.

In this file photo from June 19, 2020, Ko Jin-young of South Korea (R) bumps fists with her caddie after holing out on the ninth green during the second round of the Kia Motors Korea Women's Open Golf Championship at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

