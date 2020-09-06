(LEAD) Anti-virus curbs in place in greater Seoul to be extended by another week
(ATTN: UPDATES with Seoul city's additional measure in lead paras)
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Eating and drinking at food trucks and street stalls will be prohibited across Seoul after 9 p.m. this week under a city government administrative step to supplement the extended Level 2.5 social distancing restrictions.
Seo Jeong-hyup, acting Seoul mayor, told reporters Sunday that the measure will be effective between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Sept. 13. A total of 2,804 eateries will be affected by the decision aimed at preventing the so-called balloon effect.
"Now is the very golden time to accelerate efforts to fight the virus, care about the people's living and recover daily lives," Seo said.
Last Friday, the South Korean government announced plans to prolong tougher anti-virus curbs in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon by another week through next Sunday, as the country
seeks to contain another wave of virus outbreaks in the densely populated region.
The country's eight-day restrictions on restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the capital region were originally set to end at midnight.
The extension of the toughened distancing came as the number of the country's daily new virus cases jumped to a near six-month high of 441 on Aug. 27.
The number of its new virus infections has declined to under 200 for four straight days, but daily COVID-19 cases have been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, mostly tied to churches and an anti-government rally in Seoul in mid-August.
Under the Level 2.5 distancing guidelines, restaurants and smaller eateries can operate until 9 p.m., and only takeaway and delivery are permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
For franchise coffee chains, bakeries and ice cream parlors, only takeout and delivery will be permitted regardless of operating hours.
The country initially only restricted franchise coffee shops following cluster infections traced to such coffee chains. But it added franchise bakeries and other dessert shops to the list of those subject to the stricter operation restrictions on Friday as people crowded such venues instead of franchise coffee chains.
The country also suspended the operation of indoor sports facilities, including fitness centers and billiard halls, as well as cram schools with more than 10 people.
"There is a need to extend the social distancing guidelines until the number of new patients markedly declines," Health Minister Park Neunghoo said in a briefing on Friday.
The country also extended the current Level 2 measures imposed across the nation under a three-tier social distancing scheme for another two weeks until Sept. 20.
The government raised the anti-virus curbs to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area on Aug. 16 and expanded them across the nation a week later.
Under the Level 2 rules, indoor meetings of 50 or more people and open-air gatherings of 100 or more people are banned. So-called risk-prone facilities, including karaoke rooms, clubs, PC cafes and buffets, have been ordered to shut down.
The government has been cautious about raising anti-virus steps to Level 3 as doing so has far-reaching social and economic impacts.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Haishen may not make landfall in S. Korea, skirt eastern coast
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome
-
3
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen may skirt eastern coast of S. Korea, bring heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued