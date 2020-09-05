Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun looks to keep scoreless streak going vs. Cubs

All News 08:00 September 05, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun will try to keep his scoreless innings streak going against one of the best teams in the National League (NL).

Kim was announced on Thursday (U.S. local time) as the starter against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, or 8:08 a.m. Monday in South Korea.

In this Associated Press file photo from Aug. 17, 2020, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals lets out a scream after delivering a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Yonhap)

It will be Kim's fifth start of this season and second at Wrigley Field. The historic ballpark is where Kim made his first big league start on Aug. 17. With the Cardinals just coming off a two-week hiatus following a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, Kim, like other starters, was kept on a pitch count and threw just 57 pitches in 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision.

The left-hander gave up one earned run, which came in the form of an Ian Happ solo home run. Kim hasn't allowed an earned run in three starts since then, a span of 17 innings.

Kim opened the season as the closer before moving into the rotation. He's 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA for the season and has a 0.44 ERA as a starting pitcher.

In this Associated Press file photo from Aug. 17, 2020, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Yonhap)

Prior to Friday's action, the Cubs were leading the NL Central at 22-15, 3.5 games ahead of the Cardinals. They were 11th in the NL in team batting average with .230 and eighth in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) with .750.

They have done poorly against left-handers, ranking 14th among 15 NL clubs with a .212 batting average and 12th with a .659 OPS.

The Cubs will send veteran left-hander Jon Lester to the mound. He's 2-1 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts and will make his first start against the Cardinals this year.

The Cardinals exploded for 16 runs on 23 hits in Kim's most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds. They won 16-2 behind Brad Miller's career-high seven RBIs.

In this Getty Images photo, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

