KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 18,600 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 89,900 UP 200
BoryungPharm 16,800 0
L&L 11,000 DN 100
Nongshim 347,500 DN 7,000
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 80,100 DN 2,900
LOTTE 30,050 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,050 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,000 UP 5,000
TaekwangInd 682,000 UP 8,000
SsangyongCement 5,930 DN 60
NEXENTIRE 5,160 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 174,000 DN 6,500
KCC 142,000 DN 4,500
KISWire 13,950 DN 200
AmoreG 51,200 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 172,500 DN 4,000
LotteFood 305,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 36,450 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,800 UP 400
SK hynix 78,700 0
Youngpoong 480,500 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,000 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 40,200 UP 1,200
Kogas 23,650 DN 500
DB HiTek 34,700 DN 1,150
CJ 82,600 UP 200
Hyosung 81,100 UP 13,100
Donga Socio Holdings 110,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15400 DN400
KiaMtr 42,150 DN 550
DaelimInd 90,900 DN 1,100
DOOSAN 45,250 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 29,650 DN 350
HITEJINRO 37,300 DN 800
Yuhan 65,200 DN 1,700
