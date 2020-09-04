KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 158,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 39,150 UP 150
LGInt 14,900 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 6,120 DN 120
SBC 10,100 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 21,950 DN 550
Daesang 27,250 DN 550
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 80
ORION Holdings 12,750 DN 150
Hanwha 32,200 UP 2,700
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 DN 2,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,400 DN 500
SGBC 28,150 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 250
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 1,350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,500 UP 2,800
KEPCO E&C 17,700 UP 1,450
POSCO 186,000 DN 3,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 11,150 UP 1,160
GCH Corp 26,100 DN 650
DB INSURANCE 43,550 DN 850
GS Retail 32,300 DN 550
SamsungElec 55,600 DN 800
NHIS 9,240 DN 200
LotteChilsung 94,300 DN 1,100
Binggrae 57,800 DN 1,100
SK Discovery 75,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,290 DN 120
LS ELECTRIC 69,100 UP 9,900
GC Corp 248,500 DN 7,500
GS E&C 24,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 439,000 DN 13,500
KPIC 115,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,450 DN 270
SKC 93,300 UP 1,900
IlyangPharm 84,500 DN 3,400
DSINFRA 7,960 DN 50
KorZinc 398,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,225 DN 45
HtlShilla 74,600 DN 700
