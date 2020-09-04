KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 96,300 DN 1,700
KSOE 86,100 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
Hanmi Science 58,400 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 DN 80
SYC 65,000 DN 1,300
Hanssem 102,000 UP 3,100
Ottogi 581,000 DN 11,000
HMM 6,360 UP 30
KumhoPetrochem 98,100 DN 400
OCI 67,700 UP 1,800
Mobis 230,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,150 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 300
S-1 86,000 DN 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,250 DN 650
Hanchem 156,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 45,900 UP 150
DWS 21,850 DN 550
SPC SAMLIP 60,900 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,840 DN 5
S-Oil 56,900 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 158,000 DN 5,000
UNID 46,500 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 40,650 DN 1,300
COWAY 79,400 DN 1,600
IBK 8,200 DN 90
DAEKYO 3,945 DN 55
GKL 12,200 DN 50
Handsome 31,300 DN 850
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 90
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 300
KEPCO 20,700 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 4,165 DN 235
Hanon Systems 12,650 DN 50
SK 212,000 DN 4,500
(MORE)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
Gov't likely to extend stricter social distancing rules by another week
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 2nd day, tougher social distancing likely to be extended
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to decide whether to extend stricter antivirus curbs this weekend
-
5
Typhoon Haishen poised to arrive in S. Korea next week