Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 04, 2020

F&F 96,300 DN 1,700
KSOE 86,100 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
Hanmi Science 58,400 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 DN 80
SYC 65,000 DN 1,300
Hanssem 102,000 UP 3,100
Ottogi 581,000 DN 11,000
HMM 6,360 UP 30
KumhoPetrochem 98,100 DN 400
OCI 67,700 UP 1,800
Mobis 230,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,150 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 300
S-1 86,000 DN 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,250 DN 650
Hanchem 156,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 45,900 UP 150
DWS 21,850 DN 550
SPC SAMLIP 60,900 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,840 DN 5
S-Oil 56,900 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 158,000 DN 5,000
UNID 46,500 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 40,650 DN 1,300
COWAY 79,400 DN 1,600
IBK 8,200 DN 90
DAEKYO 3,945 DN 55
GKL 12,200 DN 50
Handsome 31,300 DN 850
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 90
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 300
KEPCO 20,700 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 4,165 DN 235
Hanon Systems 12,650 DN 50
SK 212,000 DN 4,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!