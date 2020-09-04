KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,700 DN 600
SKTelecom 237,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 55,300 UP 600
HyundaiElev 40,800 DN 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,600 DN 350
DONGSUH 24,900 DN 600
BGF 4,100 DN 50
SamsungEng 11,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,375 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 28,600 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 18,200 DN 550
KT 23,500 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL140000 DN2500
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,200 DN 2,100
KT&G 82,700 DN 900
DHICO 16,300 0
LG Display 14,850 0
Kangwonland 20,800 DN 300
NAVER 328,500 DN 10,500
Kakao 402,000 DN 8,000
NCsoft 813,000 DN 22,000
DSME 22,450 DN 250
DWEC 2,980 DN 25
Donga ST 95,700 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 28,450 UP 400
LGH&H 1,453,000 DN 30,000
LGCHEM 743,000 DN 25,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,400 DN 1,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,150 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 84,000 DN 1,700
Celltrion 294,000 DN 5,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,800 DN 700
