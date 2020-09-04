KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,000 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 29,750 DN 650
GS 33,450 DN 50
CJ CGV 24,100 UP 200
LIG Nex1 31,700 DN 350
Fila Holdings 38,850 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 135,000 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,950 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 1,560 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 DN 2,500
LF 13,950 UP 100
SK Innovation 154,000 UP 3,000
LS 59,100 UP 9,150
POONGSAN 23,000 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 36,950 DN 450
Hansae 16,950 0
LG HAUSYS 57,700 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 29,800 DN 650
KOLON IND 33,150 DN 150
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 5,140 DN 60
emart 127,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 DN 150
Huchems 20,500 UP 1,950
HANJINKAL 75,300 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 76,300 UP 100
CUCKOO 93,700 UP 1,200
COSMAX 100,500 DN 4,000
MANDO 30,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 3,600
Doosan Bobcat 26,900 DN 700
Netmarble 197,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S224000 DN5500
ORION 135,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 122,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 404,500 DN 10,000
HDC-OP 23,950 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 8,460 DN 130
(END)
