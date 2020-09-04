KIH 69,000 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 29,750 DN 650

GS 33,450 DN 50

CJ CGV 24,100 UP 200

LIG Nex1 31,700 DN 350

Fila Holdings 38,850 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 135,000 DN 6,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,950 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 1,560 DN 25

AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 DN 2,500

LF 13,950 UP 100

SK Innovation 154,000 UP 3,000

LS 59,100 UP 9,150

POONGSAN 23,000 DN 400

KBFinancialGroup 36,950 DN 450

Hansae 16,950 0

LG HAUSYS 57,700 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 29,800 DN 650

KOLON IND 33,150 DN 150

HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 6,000

BNK Financial Group 5,140 DN 60

emart 127,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 00 UP300

KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 DN 150

Huchems 20,500 UP 1,950

HANJINKAL 75,300 DN 1,400

DoubleUGames 76,300 UP 100

CUCKOO 93,700 UP 1,200

COSMAX 100,500 DN 4,000

MANDO 30,700 DN 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 DN 6,000

INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 3,600

Doosan Bobcat 26,900 DN 700

Netmarble 197,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S224000 DN5500

ORION 135,000 DN 2,000

BGF Retail 122,000 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 404,500 DN 10,000

HDC-OP 23,950 DN 750

WooriFinancialGroup 8,460 DN 130

(END)