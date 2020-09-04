S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 4, 2020
September 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.731 0.721 +1.0
3-year TB 0.929 0.919 +1.0
10-year TB 1.527 1.524 +0.3
2-year MSB 0.852 0.844 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.268 2.261 +0.7
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
