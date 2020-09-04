Doosan Group to repay debt by selling new shares of Doosan Heavy, other assets
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Cash-squeezed Doosan Group said Friday that it will repay 3 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) in debt to its main creditors by selling new shares of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. and other affiliates' assets.
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction is to float new shares worth 1.3 trillion won and sell them first to its shareholders and then to the public, the group said in an emailed statement.
Earlier, the power plant builder sold its 27-hole golf course Club Mow to a consortium led by Hana Financial Investment Co. for 185 billion won and venture capital firm Neoplux Co. to Shinhan Financial Group Co. for 73 billion won.
Doosan Heavy will reorganize its business line to gas turbines, renewable energy, midsized nuclear reactors, hydrogen and fuel cells after improving its financial health by selling new shares, the group said.
Doosan Group's holding company, Doosan, sold its 18.05 percent stake in battery foil maker Doosan Solus Co. to private equity fund SkyLake Investment Co. for 238 billion won, with 34.88 percent held by key stockholders, including Doosan Group chairman Park Jung-won, sold to the private equity fund for 460 billion won.
In addition, Doosan disposed of its business division and oil pressure machine maker Doosan Mottrol to a consortium of two local private equity investment firms -- Socius Advisors and Well to Sea Investment Co. for 453 billion won, Doosan Group said.
Ahead of the sale, Doosan Mottrol will be spun off into two entities.
Doosan also has been going ahead with the sale of Doosan Group's headquarters building Doosan Tower in Seoul.
With the cash from the sale of its assets, Doosan plans to buy new shares to be issued by Doosan Heavy, the group said.
Key shareholders, including chairman Park, have decided to provide their 23 percent stake in Doosan Fuel Cell Co., the group's fuel cell maker, to Doosan Heavy for free, the group said.
The stake is worth 574 billion won at the closing price of 45,650 won Friday on the Seoul bourse.
The free provision of stake in Doosan Fuel Cell will make Doosan Heavy the largest shareholder in the fuel cell maker.
Ahead of the decision, Doosan Fuel Cell decided to sell new shares to raise 342 billion won to expand its production lines.
Since March, Doosan Group has been pushing ahead with a plan to sell assets to create liquidity to pay off debts worth 3 trillion won to its creditors and state-run banks -- the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
Gov't likely to extend stricter social distancing rules by another week
-
3
Typhoon Haishen poised to arrive in S. Korea next week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 2nd day, tougher social distancing likely to be extended
-
5
(3rd LD) Another typhoon forecast to hit S. Korea after Maysak rips through, killing 2