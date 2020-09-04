Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Budding KBO ace diagnosed with forearm fracture

All News 18:15 September 04, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos' ace Koo Chang-mo has been diagnosed with a slight fracture in his left forearm while rehabbing from inflammation in the same area, a major blow to the club's aspirations of winning its first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) pennant.

NC manager Lee Dong-wook said Friday Koo will be re-evaluated after two weeks.

In this file photo from July 26, 2020, Koo Chang-mo of the NC Dinos pitches against the KT Wiz in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Koo, 23, has not pitched since July 26. The Dinos deactivated him the following day to give him a breather, and then they discovered inflammation in Koo's left forearm.

He recently began his throwing program and made 50 pitches in the bullpen last Sunday. The first medical test on Monday didn't reveal anything, but Lee said the second test on Thursday showed the fracture.

"He's about 70 to 80 percent recovered from the fracture," Lee told reporters before the Dinos faced the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "Doctors said it's possible the fracture could have been missed because of the inflammation surrounding the area. Koo has stopped throwing for the moment."

In this file photo from July 18, 2020, Koo Chang-mo of the NC Dinos returns to the dugout after completing the top of the sixth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the KT Wiz at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Koo, in his first season as a full-time starter, had been a revelation in the first half of the season. He went 9-0 in 13 starts with a 1.55 ERA, with 99 strikeouts against 17 walks in 87 innings. He had not won more than 10 games in any of his four previous seasons, while bouncing between the rotation and the bullpen.

Koo's career high in innings pitched is 133 from 2018, a mark that he was certain to exceed this year if not for the injury.

The Dinos have been in first place every day since May 13, but they entered Friday nursing a half-game lead over the Kiwoom Heroes for the top spot.

They were 44-21-2 (wins-losses-ties) after Koo's last start on July 26. They have been 13-15-0 since.

In this file photo from July 1, 2020, Koo Chang-mo of the NC Dinos (R) bumps fists with teammate Aaron Altherr during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!