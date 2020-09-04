SK Innovation denies destroying documents in EV battery patent case
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, denied Friday that it destroyed documents related to an EV battery patent case in the latest tit-for-tat ahead of a crucial verdict in the United States.
SK Innovation claimed it developed the 994 patent, while LG Chem Ltd. asserted its A7 battery cell is prior art to the 994 patent. A7 battery cells were used in the Chrysler Pacifica minivan in 2013.
Last month, LG Chem filed a motion with a U.S. trade panel, seeking the issuance of an order sanctioning SK Innovation for the "destruction of highly relevant evidence" after its litigation against SK Innovation began.
LG Chem said in the motion filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission that SK Innovation's "spoliation was targeted to the destruction of relevant LG Chem information" in SK Innovation's possession.
LG Chem also claimed SK Innovation employees were repeatedly instructed to "delete every material related to the rival company ... and delete this email after completing this directive."
On Friday, SK Innovation dismissed LG Chem's accusations, saying it "has no reason whatsoever to delete documents and it did not delete them."
In September last year, SK Innovation brought its own litigation against LG Chem asserting the 994 patent.
LG Chem and SK Innovation have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets since last year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
Last year, LG Chem filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission that SK Innovation misappropriated LG Chem's EV battery trade secrets.
In February, the U.S. International Trade Commission made a preliminary ruling in favor of LG Chem's argument that SK Innovation had misappropriated and used its EV battery trade secrets.
The U.S. trade panel is set to give its final ruling on the case in October.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
1
S. Korea begins assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
2
Typhoon Haishen poised to arrive in S. Korea next week
-
3
Gov't likely to extend stricter social distancing rules by another week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 2nd day, tougher social distancing likely to be extended
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to extend tougher anti-virus curbs in greater Seoul for another week