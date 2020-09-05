S. Korea to gradually become overcast as Typhoon Haishen approaches country
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will gradually become overcast as Typhoon Haishen, the season's 10th typhoon, approaches the country, with the southern coastal regions to get rain, the weather service said Saturday.
The forecast by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that while the central Seoul, Gyeonggi and Chungcheong regions will have clear skies, parts of South Gyeongsang Province in the country's southeast and Jeju Island off the southern coast will receive rainfall early in the morning. It said most of the southern Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions will experience rain in the afternoon.
Gyeongsang is expected to receive 20-60 millimeters of precipitation from Saturday through Sunday, with Jeju and southern regions of Jeolla to get 5-40 mm, the KMA said.
As of 3 a.m. Saturday, Haishen is some 590 kilometers southeast of Okinawa and moving north toward the Korean Peninsula at around 20 kilometers per hour.
The national weather agency said that temperatures throughout the country will remain under 30 C throughout the day, with daily highs reaching 24-29 C.
Related to the approaching storm, Incheon port authority, west of Seoul, said that it has suspended passenger ferry operations to two outlying islands, including the service to Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, as Haishen starts to cause waves to rise.
The KMA said that the typhoon is likely to start impacting the country over the weekend and could make landfall on South Korea's southern coast sometime around Monday.
The weather agency, however, said the exact route and strength of Haishen may change depending on how it passes through Japan.
A series of typhoons have pounded the country recently with heavy rains and strong winds.
Typhoon Maysak, which hit the country earlier this month, tore through the southern and eastern coastal regions, killing two and causing power outages and flight cancellations.
(END)
