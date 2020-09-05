(4th LD) Typhoon Haishen may skirt eastern coast of S. Korea, bring heavy rains
(ATTN: UPDATES with fresh data in paras 3-4; CHANGES image)
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Haishen, the season's 10th typhoon, is expected to skirt the eastern coast of South Korea, but bring strong winds and heavy rains, the weather service said Saturday.
The latest forecast, which has the tropical storm veering further east than anticipated, comes after the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) warned that Haishen could land on the southern coast and move inland over the country, causing considerable damage.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Haishen was some 330 kilometers east-southeast sea of Okinawa and moving north at 16 kilometers per hour in the direction of Japan's Kyushu Island, KMA said.
The typhoon had a central pressure of 920 hectopascals with winds reaching up to 53 meters per second.
It is expected to go past South Korea's east coast without making landfall on Monday afternoon, move out of the country into the East Sea.
The typhoon is forecast to reach the east coast of Hamgyong Province in North Korea early on Tuesday and be downgraded to a depression.
North Korea warned its citizens to brace for floods expected to be caused by the typhoon packing strong winds and torrential rains, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station said later in the day.
The radio station also said that the measures against the upcoming typhoon should be focused on the prevention of life damage, adding the typhoon is forecast to hurt the country's economic sectors, including agriculture.
KMA said that despite the slight change in course, the typhoon is likely to start impacting the country over the weekend, with the southern regions being affected first.
It said that while the central Seoul, Gyeonggi and Chungcheong regions will have clear skies, parts of South Gyeongsang Province in the country's southeast and Jeju Island off the southern coast will receive rainfall early in the morning. It said most of the southern Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions will experience rain in the afternoon.
Gyeongsang is expected to receive 20-60 millimeters of precipitation from Saturday through Sunday, with Jeju and southern regions of Jeolla to get 5-40 mm, KMA said.
Related to the approaching storm, Incheon port authority, west of Seoul, said that it has suspended passenger ferry operations to two outlying islands, including the service to Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, as Haishen starts to cause waves to rise.
The weather agency, however, said the exact route and strength of Haishen may change depending on how it passes through Japan, with a close watch being kept on its direction, especially as it can cause considerable damage if it makes landfall along the southern coast.
A series of typhoons has pounded the country recently with heavy rains and strong winds.
Typhoon Maysak, which hit the country earlier this month, tore through the southern and eastern coastal regions, killing two and causing power outages and flight cancellations.
(END)
