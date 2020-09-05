Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Public hospital agenda grinds to halt on strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't, doctors reach dramatic deal on not expanding number of medical students (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't, doctors reach deal, but issues remain (Donga llbo)
-- Level 2.5 social distancing extended for another week in greater Seoul (Segye Times)
-- Gov't, doctors reach deal, but trainees undecided (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public health issue stitched up without surgery (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors win over public health issue, trainees even resist that (Hankyoreh)
-- Let's hang in there for another week even if things are tough (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Toughened social distancing extended for another week, hurting self-employed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't, ruling party eye 9 tln-won budget hike ... self-employed to be selectively supported (Korea Economic Daily)
