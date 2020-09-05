Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 05, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 26/20 Sunny 60
Busan 24/21 Rain 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
Most Saved
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
4
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Typhoon Haishen poised to arrive in S. Korea next week
-
2
Gov't likely to extend stricter social distancing rules by another week
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 2nd day, tougher social distancing likely to be extended
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to extend tougher anti-virus curbs in greater Seoul for another week
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tougher anti-virus curbs in greater Seoul for another week