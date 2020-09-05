Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 05, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 20

Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/23 Sunny 60

Daegu 26/20 Sunny 60

Busan 24/21 Rain 70

(END)

