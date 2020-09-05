(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 5)

But it began to be involved in a "political" struggle against the government, causing public disappointment. If the KTU had refrained from this, the Park administration might not have attempted to outlaw it. The KTU needs to take a lesson from the past to be reborn as a union that fights for teachers' rights. Riding on the court ruling, KTU members should endeavor to focus on the realization of appropriate education by casting off their outdated ideological inclination.