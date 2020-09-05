Ryu Hyun-jin's ERA lowered further following 2nd scoring change
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Following a second scoring change for the same game, the ERA for the Toronto Blue Jays' starter Ryu Hyun-jin has been lowered even further.
Thanks to an official Major League Baseball (MLB) scoring change on Friday (U.S. local time), Ryu's ERA for the season has been adjusted from 2.72 to 2.51.
The South Korean left-hander was initially charged with two earned runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, on Aug. 28. Both runs were scored in the top of the sixth inning when third baseman Travis Shaw fielded a grounder by Ryan Mountcastle but made a poor throw past first base with the bases loaded.
The miscue allowed two runners to cross the plate. It was at first recorded as an error by Shaw, and Ryu wasn't charged with any earned runs. But within moments, it was changed to an infield single by Mountcastle with no error on the play.
Then the following day, MLB gave Ryu just one earned run. Mountcastle's batted ball remained an infield single, but Shaw was charged with a throwing error.
Then about a week later, the other earned run was dropped from Ryu's line, as it's now been determined that Shaw's error was responsible for both runs.
Ryu's ERA had been 2.72 after he pitched six innings of one-run ball against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, and now it's 2.51, good for fourth best in the American League.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
