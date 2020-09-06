Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 06, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/21 Sunny 80

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 80

Suwon 25/20 Sunny 80

Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 80

Daejeon 25/19 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 24/19 Sunny 80

Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/19 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/20 Rain 80

Jeju 25/22 Rain 80

Daegu 26/19 Rain 80

Busan 26/20 Rain 80
