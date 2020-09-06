Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 06, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/21 Sunny 80
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 80
Suwon 25/20 Sunny 80
Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 80
Daejeon 25/19 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 24/19 Sunny 80
Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/19 Rain 80
Gwangju 26/20 Rain 80
Jeju 25/22 Rain 80
Daegu 26/19 Rain 80
Busan 26/20 Rain 80
(END)
