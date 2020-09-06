(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 4-7; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remained on alert Sunday as a powerful typhoon, Haishen, has been marching northward amid a forecast that it will soon affect the peninsula directly.
The 10th typhoon of the season is expected to reach waters between the southern island of Jeju and the Kyushu region of Japan on Monday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It's then likely to head north over the East Sea, although it was initially expected to land on the peninsula.
Haishen was barreling toward Korea at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour from around 290 km northeast of Okinawa as of 9 a.m. Sunday, KMA said.
Heavy rains and strong winds are forecast across South Korea throughout Monday, it added.
The state weather agency said the typhoon is likely to arrive in waters some 80 km east of Busan at around 9 a.m. Monday.
KMA officials called for thorough measures against possible rain and gale damages. They also warned of high waves in southern and eastern seas as well as waters near Jeju.
The Korea Forest Service (KFS) raised the landslide alert to "seriousness," the highest in the four-tier system, for Jeju, Busan, Ulsan and the provinces of South and North Gyeongsang, Gangwon and South Jeolla.
It lifted the alert to "watch" for Seoul and 10 other major cities and provinces.
Haishen would be the second typhoon to hit the nation in a week.
"Huge damages are expected, as the typhoon this time is forecast to be more dangerous than the previous ones that affected South Korea shortly after the end of the monsoon season," KFS chief Park Chong-ho said. "It's important to prevent damages through the preemptive evacuation of residents to an extent that could be (seen as) excessive."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Haishen may not make landfall in S. Korea, skirt eastern coast
-
2
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen may skirt eastern coast of S. Korea, bring heavy rains
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome